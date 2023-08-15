Red Sox News & Links: Adalberto Mondesí Lives!

Nick Pivetta made it clear that he did not want to make the move to the bullpen earlier this year. But he’s subsequently thrived in a new hybrid pitching role, thanks in part to some mechanical tweaks and a new pitch in his arsenal. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Can he keep the momentum going? It was announced that he’ll get another chance to start, tonight against the Nationals. James Paxton and Chris Sale will round out the rotation for the series in DC. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Unlike Pivetta, Trevor Story doesn’t have to worry about adjusting to a role he’s unfamiliar with. The infielder is evidently delighted to be back at shortstop, the position he played almost his entire career before moving to second base in favor of Xander Bogaerts last season. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But one of the guys who took the field in that position while Story was out isn’t going anywhere, even with Story having since returned. Pablo Reyes has gone from being cut by the worst team in baseball to earning a spot with the Red Sox. (Greg McKenna, Boston Globe)

But wait! What if Pablo Reyes isn’t the only surprise addition the Red Sox could see in the middle infield this year?? Reports out of Fort Myers indicate that, not only is Adalberto Mondesí alive, he’s hitting baseballs! His game-winning double on the last day of the season is going to hit so hard. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Would Mondesi count as a trade deadline acquisition? Because Jonathan Papelbon, for one, is still salty that the Sox didn’t make many moves to support a postseason run. He blasted Chaim Bloom’s “underdogs” comment on a podcast. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

Regardless of how you feel about Papelbon’s comments, here’s some verbal abuse we can all get behind. Ex-Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria is pissed about Derek Jeter removing his home run sculpture from Marlins Park and is letting him hear about it. Go get him, Jeff. (Barry Jackson, Miami Herald)