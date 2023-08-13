We’ve see Trevor Story and Chris Sale return to Fenway Park and now it’s time for Eduardo Rodriguez to return! Of course he’s not returning from the IL, but as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/ZYcEuwoOjb — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 13, 2023

Kutter Crawford is looking to bounce back from a night where he just didn’t have it agains the Kansas City Royals. On the year he has a 4.81 ERA / 4.27 FIP and has, of course, played in front of the Red Sox defense. We’ll leave it at that.

Eduardo Rodriguez returns to Fenway Park to face his old club. E-Rod was in the midst of a great season before hitting the IL at the end of May and missing a month with a finger injury. When he returned he basically picked up where he left off. He enters today with a 2.75 ERA / 3.10 FIP. The Red Sox have struggled at times against lefties this season and really needed a win last night against a starter with and ERA in the 5s but what can you do? Now they have to knock off a tough southpaw to salvage this series.

Jarren Duran, Alex Verdugo, and Rafael Devers all have the day off today.

Justin Turner is the DH with Trevor Story back at shortstop.

Game 118: Tigers at Red Sox Lineup spot Tigers Red Sox Lineup spot Tigers Red Sox 1 Akil Baddoo, LF Rob Refsnyder, CF 2 Riley Greene, CF Justin Turner, DH 3 Matt Vierling, 3B Trevor Story, SS 4 Kelly Carpenter, RF Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 Spencer Torkelson, 1B Adam Duvall, RF 6 Zach McKinstry, 2B Pablo Reyes, 2B 7 Miguel Cabrera, DH Triston Casas, 1B 8 Zack Short, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Jake Rogers, C Luis Urias, 3B SP Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET on WEEI and Peacock.