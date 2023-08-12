The Red Sox have won three in a row, the Toronto Blue Jays have lost two in a row. Boston sits there games back in the Wild Card and from third place in the AL East. Trevor Story is back (though not in the lineup today). Chris Sale is back. Garret Whitlock is close. And Tanner Houck behind him.

It’s a Bello Day. He’s on a roll with 4 out of his 5 last starts being at least six innings. His last effort was 6.2 innings against the Royals. There has been something of a split of a good and bad Bello in night games and day games, respectively. This is a 4:10 afternoon start so hopefully the day game curse is for proper early afternoon games.

He’s opposed by Matt Manning, a righty who has given up 6, 4, and 7 earned runs in his last three starts. Walking in with a 5.06 ERA / 5.31 FIP he’s been…not great this year after a relatively promising 2022 campaign. He’s not a big strikeout guy, gives up some walks (though his rate has trended down in each of his three major league seasons), and allows some homers. Probably doesn’t help to have the Detroit Tigers defense behind him, but his FIP isn’t exactly letting him off the hook for trouble this year.

Justin Turner Is back in the lineup as the DH.

Trevor Story gets a day off.

Adam Duvall is off as well so we see the “classic” Yoshida / Duran / Verdugo outfield alignment.

Game 117: Tigers at Red Sox Lineup spot Tigers Red Sox Lineup spot Tigers Red Sox 1 Akil Baddoo, LF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Riley Greene, DH Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Matt Vierling, CF Justin Turner, DH 4 Kelly Carpenter, RF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Spencer Torkelson, 1B Triston Casas, 1B 6 Zach McKinstry, 3B Pablo Reyes, SS 7 Javier Báez, SS Jarren Duran, CF 8 Nick Maton, 2B Reese McGuire, C 9 Eric Haase, C Luis Urias, 2B SP Matt Manning, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.