It’s been a few months but taking the mound once again is Chris Sale! The lefty has returned from yet another long injury. Let’s hope he’s up for the Tigers.

Red Sox lineup:

Sale Day. (but we're actually wearing yellow) pic.twitter.com/c4aNyVKT7i — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 11, 2023

Tigers lineup:

Starters for the opener in Boston. pic.twitter.com/i48AQxjAAI — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 11, 2023

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.