Red Sox Minor Lines: Kyle Teel Shows Off Again

Worcester, PPD

Tanner Houck was supposed to make the start in this one, so we’ll have to wait a day to see how he bounces back from a rough first rehab start.

Portland, L 7-4

Catcher Nathan Hickey hit another home run, his thirteenth in just 57 games in Portland. He’s pairing the power with a solid approach at the plate (.357 OBP) and looking like a nice under-the-radar prospect. Most scouts think he’s unlikely to develop enough with the glove to be an above average defensive catcher, but he might have a future as a utility guy with a decent bat.

Greenville, L 8-7

Kyle Teel is, once again, the main character of Minor Lines. It’s reeeeaaaaaaallllllly early, but so far, he looks like a man amongst boys in High-A. His night included a double, for his first extra base hit in Greenville, and yet another runner caught stealing. He’s five-for-seven since his promotion.

Salem, W 9-8

There’s just not a whole lot going on in Salem right now (on days when Yordanny Monego doesn’t pitch, anyway). The most notable name in the lineup for this one was probably Marvin Alcantara, a strong defender with decent contact skills, but a guy with a very small frame and little power.