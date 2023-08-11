Red Sox News & Links: Sale Day

Chris Sale is finally returning to the pitcher’s mound. We’ve done this before — many times in fact. And maybe that’s why it seems like the fanbase isn’t greeting the return of a HOF-caliber ace in the middle of a fight for a postseason spot with as much excitement as his first start back in April did, or his return last year against the Rays. But Alex Cora and the clubhouse are hoping he gives them a lift. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

But regardless of what Chris Sale does tonight, we know we can’t really count on his body going forward. That’s why the Red Sox are going to need to find pitching this offseason. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

At least the bullpen doesn’t need fixing, though. The relief corps was solid again last night, and Chris Martin in particular has emerged as an incredibly valuable arm. (Greg McKenna, Boston Globe)

If Chaim Bloom can find any pitching equivalents of Pablo Reyes, that would be nice, because that unheralded trade is paying off. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Unfortunately, there just isn’t much pitching talent in the upper minors right now. But there is plenty of hitting talent. Baseball America updated its top 100 prospects list, and Roman Anthony jumped all the way up t0 #33. He’s one of four Sox prospects on the list, with Miguel Bleis and Kyle Teel just sneaking in at 82 and 95, respectively, along with Marcelo Mayer, who was dropped to 16 after struggling to adjust to AA and suffering an injury set back. (Baseball America)