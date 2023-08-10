The Red Sox are looking to make it 3-of-four and have James Paxton on the mound to take on the Kansas City Royals.

Trevor Story is in the lineup at DH.

Justin Turner is still out.

Lefties Duran and Casas are hidden down in the lineup.

Let’s do it!

Game 115: Royals at Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox Lineup spot Royals Red Sox 1 Maikel Garcia, 3B Pablo Reyes, SS 2 Bobby Witt Jr., SS Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Michael Massey, 2B Adam Duvall, CF 4 Salvador Perez, 1B Triston Casas, 1B 5 MJ Melendez, RF Trevor Story, DH 6 Freddy Fermin, C Alex Verdugo, RF 7 Edward Olivares, DH Jarren Duran, LF 8 Samad Taylor, LF Luis Urias, 2B 9 Dairon Blanco, CF Reese McGuire, C SP Austin Cox, LHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.