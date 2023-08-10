Red Sox News & Links: More Injury Updates

With the offense slumping big time, the Red Sox are forced to deal with more injury issues. Justin Turner has suffered a bone bruise that would normally require 4-6 weeks of rest to fully recover. Needless to say, 4-6 weeks of rest doesn’t really work for Justin Turner’s schedule right now, so he’s going to try to get back on the field and play through it. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

On the pitching side of things, though, the Sox are returning to health. Garrett Whitlock threw 2.1 innings in what is looking like his final rehab appearance last night in Worcester. The team has hinted that he’ll be back with the big club this weekend, where he’ll serve as a multi-inning reliever. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

And Whitlock isn’t the only pitcher making the drive east on the pike from Worcester. Kyle Barraclough and Brandon Walter were called up, with Dinelson Lamet and Nick Robertson making way. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Thankfully, the Red Sox didn’t have any Dinelson Lamet or Nick Robertson bobblehead giveaways planned, or things could have gotten awkward, as they kind of did last night with Kiké Hernandez bobblehead night. (Ethan Fuller, Boston Globe)

They should feel free to host a Nick Pivetta bobblehead night, though. The embattled pitcher has been extremely important for the Sox over the past few months, and Alex Cora likens his competitiveness to David Price. (Adam London, NESN)

And let’s give Triston Casas his own night, too. The first baseman is pounding the ball, thanks to some subtle swing tweaks. (Esteban Rivera, FanGraphs)