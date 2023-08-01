 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 107: Red Sox at Mariners

The deadline game (just kidding no moves made)

By Mike Carlucci
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

On a day in which Chaim Bloom’s plans include damage control the, as he put them “underdogs” will face the Seattle Mariners again and try to avoid entering a four-game losing streak.

Brayan Bello gets the start tonight. It’s a night game, which is good. In his last five starts, Bello has one blowup: a day game against the Oakland A’s. His other 4 starts? 3 runs, 3 runs, 2 runs, 1 run.

Bello’s opponent is Bryce Miller, a 24-year old rookie. In 14 starts he’s tossed 75 innings with 71 Ks, 15 walks, 11 homers, and a 3.96/3.97 ERA/FIP.

Say goodbye to Jorge Alfaro and welcome back to Reese McGuire.

Justin Turner gets a night off.

Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners
1 Jarren Duran, LF J.P. Crawford, SS
2 Alex Verdugo, RF Julio Rodriguez, CF
3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Eugenio Suárez, 3B
4 Rafael Devers, 3B Cal Raleigh, C
5 Adam Duvall, CF Dominic Canzone, RF
6 Triston Casas, 1B Ty France, 1B
7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Mike Ford, DH
8 Reese McGuire, C Josh Rojas, 2B
9 Yu Chang, SS Cade Marlowe, LF
SP Brayan Bello, RHP Bryce Miller, RHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

And remember, tomorrow is a 4:10 PM ET start.

