On a day in which Chaim Bloom’s plans include damage control the, as he put them “underdogs” will face the Seattle Mariners again and try to avoid entering a four-game losing streak.

Bloom says he's going to fly out to Seattle tonight so he can be available to the players if anyone wants to talk about the trade deadline moves. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) August 1, 2023

Brayan Bello gets the start tonight. It’s a night game, which is good. In his last five starts, Bello has one blowup: a day game against the Oakland A’s. His other 4 starts? 3 runs, 3 runs, 2 runs, 1 run.

Bello’s opponent is Bryce Miller, a 24-year old rookie. In 14 starts he’s tossed 75 innings with 71 Ks, 15 walks, 11 homers, and a 3.96/3.97 ERA/FIP.

Say goodbye to Jorge Alfaro and welcome back to Reese McGuire.

Justin Turner gets a night off.

Game 107: Red Sox at Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners 1 Jarren Duran, LF J.P. Crawford, SS 2 Alex Verdugo, RF Julio Rodriguez, CF 3 Masataka Yoshida, DH Eugenio Suárez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Cal Raleigh, C 5 Adam Duvall, CF Dominic Canzone, RF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Ty France, 1B 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Mike Ford, DH 8 Reese McGuire, C Josh Rojas, 2B 9 Yu Chang, SS Cade Marlowe, LF SP Brayan Bello, RHP Bryce Miller, RHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

And remember, tomorrow is a 4:10 PM ET start.