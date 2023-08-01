OTM Open Thread 8/1: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. It’s a new a month and the end of the trading season in MLB. The Red Sox have been quiet so far hinting that the returns of Trevor Story, Tanner Houck, Chris Sale, and Garrett Whitlock are bigger than any trade return could be. So are they buyers? Still unsure. Aside from trading Kiké Hernández to the Dodgers they aren’t really acting like sellers either. Does the team make a splash or stay pat? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.