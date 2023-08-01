Red Sox News & Links: Alex Cora Believes

Not great timing, dude! Justin Turner has been one of the key Red Sox bats all season long, and has been particularly clutch as of late, so it was tough to see him tweak his foot after landing awkwardly on base in last night’s loss to the Seattle Mariners. The good new is that, while he’s questionable for tonight’s game, the injury doesn’t look too serious. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Speaking of key Sox hitters, Jarren Duran continues to impress. He wrecked havoc on the base paths last night after Alex Cora challenged him to set the tempo of the game. (Adam London, NESN)

Let’s hope that Alex Cora possesses the ability to make his own reality with his words, because he’s also saying that his team is one of he best in the bigs. He’s not too concerned if they don’t end up making any big moves by this evening’s trade deadline. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

Are they going to make any big moves? After rumors yesterday that they were actively shopping Alex Verdugo, we’re now hearing that he’s off the table. (R.J. Anderson, CBS)

If they do make a move, it’ll likely be an attempt to bolster an injury-riddled starting rotation. But one starter who has stayed healthy and excelled is Brayan Bello, who has added an effective cutter to his arsenal. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

And hey, maybe Nick Pivetta will turn into a rotation weapon as well. The mercurial pitcher just made some interesting history in the month of July: