Here we go….the final game of the first “half” or before the All-Star Break. The Red Sox are just two games back of a Wild Card. The Tampa Bay Rays have lost 7 straight (the Sox longest losing streak is just 5) and it’s another bullpen game.

Taylor Scott (not Swift) gets the start for the Sox and, sure, he can probably toss a clean inning.

JP Sears is a lefty who actually normally starts games and pitches several innings. How quaint! So the Sox have their lefty masher Rob Refsnyder at the top of the lineup ready to go.

Game 91: Athletics at Red Sox Lineup spot A's Red Sox Lineup spot A's Red Sox 1 Tony Kemp, 2B Rob Refsnyder, LF 2 Ryan Noda, 1B Justin Turner, 1B 3 Seth Brown, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 4 Brent Rooker, DH Adam Duvall, RF 5 JJ Bleday, CF Masataka Yoshida, LF 6 Cody Thomas, RF Jorge Alfaro, C 7 Manny Piña, C Kiké Hernández, CF 8 Jace Peterson, 3B Christian Arroyo, 2B 9 Tyler Wade, SS Yu Chang, SS SP JP Sears, LHP Tayler Scott, RHP

First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. Let’s sweep the Oakland Athletics and go to the break!