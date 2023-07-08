Red Sox 10, A’s 3: Are We Sure These Games Count?

Are we sure these games count?

Coming into this series, I was annoyed that the Red Sox were planning on two bullpen games. Now I’m wondering if they’re just being good sports; because otherwise I’m not sure the Oakland A’s would stand a chance.

James “Trade Rumors” Paxton barely broke a sweat in this one, leaving that to the Red Sox offense, who started hitting in the bottom of the first and never stopped. Jarren Duran appears to be extremely for real, as he already has five hits in this series to go along with a .591 batting average in the month of July. But even if Duran hadn’t played — even if the Sox had just left the entire center field position unoccupied and gifted the A’s an out every time his spot came up in the order — the Sox would’ve won this one.

The A’s are a sad, pathetic little outfit, and the Red Sox are treating them as such.

Three Studs

Jarren Duran: 3-5, HR, 2B, SB, 3 R, 3 RBI

James Paxton: 6 IP, 6 H, 1 BB, 3 K, 2 R, 2 HR

Christian Arroyo: 3-4, 2 2B, 1 R, 1 RBI

Three Duds

John Fisher: Made this A’s team happen

Nevada State Government: Incentivized this A’s team to happen

Rob Manfred: Doesn’t care that this A’s team is happening (and is actually probably happy about it)

Play Of The Game

This game was never in doubt and, as a result, there really weren’t any key plays, so here’s Marcelo Mayer hitting a single in a big league ballpark:

The first hit of the 2023 All-Star Futures Game belongs to Marcelo Mayer! pic.twitter.com/9ERDPN4WvN — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) July 8, 2023