The Red Sox snagged another game with their opener routine but today have legitimate starter James “Multiple Innings” Paxton.

Paxton is returning from paternity leave and the team is rocking the baby and driving in runs to celebrate. After all the talk last year about eating that IL spot for the season Paxton has delivered. He’s either pitched well enough to help possible salvage this mess of a season or to find himself traded to a contender.

Big Maple is opposed but an opener in Austin Pruitt. Although he’s mostly pitched not in opening stints. He’s a righty with an ERA just under 3.00 and a FIP of 4.53. He strikes out about half a batter per inning leaving him with just 16Ks in 30 innings in 2023.

Masataka Yoshida is back in the lineup manning left field this afternoon.

Jarren Duran is taking over in center for Adam Duvall today.

Game 90: Athletics at Red Sox Lineup spot A's Red Sox Lineup spot A's Red Sox 1 Nick Allen, SS Jarren Duran, CF 2 Jordan Diaz, 2B Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Ryan Noda, 1B Justin Turner, DH 4 Brent Rooker, LF Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Aledmys Diaz, 3B Alex Verdugo, RF 6 JJ Bleday, CF Triston Casas, 1B 7 Shea Langeliers, C Christian Arroyo, 2B 8 Manny Piña, DH Connor Wong, C 9 Cody Thomas, RF Kiké Hernández, SS SP Austin Pruitt, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.