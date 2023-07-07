OTM Open Thread 7/7: TGIF

Happy Friday. We’ve made it to the last weekend of the unofficial first half. It’s time for the All-Star Break. The only thing between the Red Sox and the break: the Oakland A’s. It’s a three game series against baseball’s worst club and, you know, the Sox need this one. Taking 5-6 from the Blue Jays and Texas Rangers is quite the feather in Alex Cora’s cap. Now they need to figure out two bullpen starts surrounding James Paxton’s outing on Saturday. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.