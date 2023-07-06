Alex Verdugo did not make the All-Star team and he is not happy about it! Moreover, without naming names he called out a particular outfielder who made the team in his stead as undeserving. The last opposing player Verdugo publicly beefed with was Alek Manoah . . . who subsequently fell apart and was demoted to the minors. So watch your back, Julio Rodriguez! (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Frankly, no one on this Red Sox team has an open-and-shut case for All-Star inclusion. But the fact that two young guys, Brayan Bello and Jarren Duran, were at least in the conversation may be the most positive development of the year. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Justin Turner would probably love to turn back the clock to his All-Star days. Instead, he’ll have to settle for turning back the clock to the days when he played second base (which was a loooooong time ago). The team is working him out there in an attempt to get Casas, Yoshida, Duran, and Turner all in the lineup at the same time. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

The fact that Turner is preparing to possibly play second doesn’t bode well for Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo. Even though they constituted the starting middle infield on Opening Day, it’s possible that one of them could find themselves off the roster as players return from injury. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Of course some roster spots could open up if the team makes any moves before the trade deadline. As pitching is the biggest need right now, could Dylan Cease be a realistic target for the Sox? (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

But forget about outside pitching help for now. The Sox have a young ace in Brayan Bello. It might be time to start talking about locking him up long-term. (Mike Cole, NESN)