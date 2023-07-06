Cookout Draft and Deep Space Thoughts

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #286. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher, and Bob Osgood discuss how close to the trade deadline the Red Sox can get with a three-man rotation, whether the outrage is warranted when Triston Casas sits for a game, and complete a three-round draft of July 4th Barbecue food and drink.

We opened the show talking about Garrett Whitlock’s latest trip to the Injured List and revisiting whether it’s time to discuss a permanent move to the bullpen after all these injuries. This has caused the unprecedented “three-man rotation” in Boston and the bullpen games have been ugly so far. With numerous off days throughout the month of August, is it feasible that they can pitch James Paxton, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford on regular rest to limit the bullpen games, or is a trade for a temporary 4th starter a necessity over the break?

A lot of people have been making a stink about Triston Casas sitting against a righty on Wednesday. One would have thought that Alex Cora personally insulted the entire media staff’s families while handing out the lineup card. Bob and Keaton had a debate about whether Casas needs to be in the lineup every day, with much of the discussion hinging on Casas’s defense this season.

In other news, Josh Winckowski has struggled in recent outings, Kenley Jansen was the lone Red Sox all-star, and Adalberto Mondesi is shockingly still rehabbing his knee!

Down the stretch, we had a three-round July 4th Cookout/Barbecue Draft picking our must-haves. Keaton answered some questions about space, and we answered listener questions about Adam Duvall and Enrique Hernandez trade possibilities.

If you have a question for an upcoming Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15. Thanks for listening!