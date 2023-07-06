OTM Open Thread 7/6: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The young ace Brayan Bello did it again. After a rough first two innings Bello settled down and dominated. With their own win and a Baltimore Orioles win agains the New York Yankees the Sox are 4 games out of a Wild Card spot. It’s possible to win tonight and sweep the Oakland A’s heading into the All-Star Break. The rest of the month: Chicago Cubs, three more against Oakland, the LOL New York Mets, just two games against the Atlanta Braves machine, and then three games against the San Francisco Giants. The trade deadline hits during their series in Seattle against the Mariners. The future is in their hands. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.