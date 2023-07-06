Minor Lines 7/5/23: Worcester Continues Scoring, Everyone Else Does Not

Bobby Dalbec, an infielder, starting in right field. Narcisso Crook, an outfielder, starting at first base. Nick Sogard at shortstop with Pablo Reyes, who’s played shortstop at the Major League level in the lineup. Jake Faria starting despite an ERA over 6. A lot of Cora-esque defensive variations made by Chad Tracy that left question marks swirling around my head actually turned out to work okay for the WooSox, as they continued taking the Syracuse Mets’ pitching staff to task. It was a home run derby off Nate Lavender in the first inning. It took one pitch of this game for Ceddanne Rafaela to drive one into left center and make the score 1-0; and before the end of the fourth inning, Nick Sogard, Ronaldo Hernandez, Enmanuel Valdez and Reyes all also had homers to make the score 8-0. The Mets clawed back a little once the lineup had seen Faria a couple times, but a Daniel Palka home run in the 6th and Bobby Dalbec’s 20th of the Triple-A season two batters later added insurance even with a late answering shot by old friend Jonathan Arauz. Any time you can get up to double digits on the scoreboard, you stand a good enough chance at winning the game.

Ceddanne Rafaela just crushed his second homer since being promoted to Triple-A.



434 FT on the first pitch of the game. pic.twitter.com/HfR8MP2nIn — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) July 5, 2023

Sterling Sharpe did not play well in this one, giving up seven runs and eleven hits in 4 1⁄ 3 innings. While Dylan Spacke played a good amount better, the damage was done, and the Sea Dogs couldn’t get anything going against the RumblePonies (Mets AA.) They went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position, and allowed three hits from Binghamton leadoff hitter Wyatt Young. Niko Kavadas hit a 2-out double in the 6th to make it 6-1, proving that even when the rest of the lineup is not on their game he can get those extra base hits, but that’s as close as it got.

Greenville Game 1: L, 5-8 (Resumed from 7/4) (BOX SCORE)

In a game suspended from Tuesday, there would be no fireworks once this one against the Rome Braves continued Wednesday afternoon. It wasn’t from a shortage of hits, though; the lineup’s top three hitters, Eddinson Paulino, Brainer Bonaci, Blaze Jordan, added up for seven of the team’s ten hits. The rest of the lineup couldn’t quite put it together, and Casey Cobb melted down and blew the save.

Greenville Game 2: L, 3-7 (BOX SCORE)

The second of Wednesday’s double header didn’t fare any better for Greenville, as the Drive’s starting pitcher Wikelman Gonzalez had another rough one, though it was just his third decision loss of the season. He got hit around, and as seems to be the theme in yesterday’s game, the bats couldn’t do enough to make up for the defensive shortage. Catcher Jonathan Diaz went 2-for-3 including a two-RBI double in the 2nd inning, making the score 2-2, but Gonzalez allowed 4 more in the third to make the game 6-2. Leadoff hitter Karson Simas struck out with the bases loaded, which could have made it closer, but it was a team issue; the Drive stranded seven in this abbreviated game.

Another game where the affiliate’s bats could not get anything going, the Red Sox managed just four hits in this game against the Hillcats (Guardians A.) Thanks to a roster gutted by call-ups to Greenville, a good problem to have, there would be no fireworks in the first half of yesterday’s double header, either, though 19-year-old Brooks Brannon hit a 3-run shot in the 6th inning, the one-run score would be held by Lynchburg’s bullpen as Salem managed one hit in the final 3 innings. Some days you have it, sometimes 8 of your 9 guys don’t. Most times, if your pitcher is Noah Dean, your pitcher doesn’t have it, either; he’s really struggled this season. Salem falls to 35-39 with this loss.

