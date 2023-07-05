Minor Lines 7/4: Fourth of July Fireworks and Home Runs

Woo Sox vs. Syracuse Mets (Mets)

W, 8-5

Worcester was full of fireworks on this night, as rehabbing major leaguers Pablo Reyes and Enmanuel Valdez slammed back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning.

Ceddanne Rafaela stole his first Triple-A base, and Daniel Palka joined him in stealing one too.

Kyle Barraclough got his third win, striking out 10 while walking just two. He went six innings and gave up two runs on just one hit, a home run to Ronny Mauricio. Cam Booser and Andrew Politi also did fine, each pitching one inning. Booser gave up one hit, while Politi struck out one and earned the save. Ryan Fernandez, on the other hand, also contributed an inning of work, but his was full of fireworks, the kind that make you bite your nails. He delivered up a home run pitch with two on and two out in the eighth that brought the Mets within sniffing distance. The Woo Sox held on, though, the score stayed 8-5, and real fireworks, the patriotic kind, rained down on Worcester.

Rafaela went 1-5 with two strikeouts, Yu Chang was 2-5, Enmanuel Valdez went 3-3 with a walk, and Nick Sogard went 1-4.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

W, 7-3

More fireworks and another pair of home runs! Corey Rosier and Alex Binelas each homered, giving the Sea Dogs six (of their total of seven runs) by the end of the third inning.

Some other notable offense: Binelas got three hits; Matthew Lugo and Nick Yorke each stroked two, while Marcelo Mayer went 0-4 with a throwing error.

Greenville Drive vs. Rome Braves (Braves)

PPD in 4th, Drive leading 4-1

The game will resume Wednesday, July 5, ahead of the regularly scheduled 7:05 p.m. game. The 7:05 p.m. game will now become a seven-inning game.

The Drive were leading 3-0 by the end of the third inning, thanks to several back-to-back copycat plays. A double followed by a double, then a walk followed by a walk...You know what, I’m sad that I’m out of town as Taylor Swift comes to my city, so I’m going to nod to the Eras Tour and just go for it by saying, forget Moneyball, this was Mirrorball. First, there were two doubles (Eddison Paulino and Brainer Bonaci, who drove in Paulino), then two walks (Blaze Jordan and Bryan Gonzalez), followed by two groundouts (Tyler Miller and Ronald Rosario) that each led to a run.

Bradley Blalock got out of a bases-loaded jam and held onto the lead before the game was called.

In the postponement, the Drive are due up to bat in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Salem Red Sox vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians)

W, 4-2

Despite leaving 10 on base, the Sox had some hitting production, especially from Allan Castro (2-4) and Albert Feliz (3-4). In the ninth, Cutter Coffey reached base after the Hillcats’ catcher dropped a third strike. Fireworks! Jhostynxon Garcia later drove him in with a double to seal the deal, and the game.