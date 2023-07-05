OTM Open Thread 7/5: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. The Red Sox lost in another opener-powered game as starting pitching in Boston has really dried up. Back at .500, the Sox have Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford starting the final two games of the series before, hopefully, relief in the schedule facing the Oakland A’s. It’s a normal 7:10 PM ET start tonight. The Red Sox are now 5 games back in the Wild Card chase but with Mike Trout heading to the IL and the Angels one of the teams in front of them, that path may have opened up a little. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

