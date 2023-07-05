Red Sox Links: Pivetta Getting Stretched

Chris Sale, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and Corey Kluber all find themselves on the injured list. James Paxton is on paternity leave, although he’ll still make another start before the All-Star break. The Red Sox needs innings from somewhere, and one of the best options is Nick Pivetta. Pivetta has pitched well out of the pen and is getting his wish to be stretched out for more innings. (Christopher Cotillo, MassLive)

29-year-old Devin Pearson is heading up the Red Sox First-Year Player Draft efforts this year. It’s his first year in charge, but he’s garnered a lot of respect from those around him in the organization as he looks to find some diamonds in the rough on Sunday. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Roman Anthony has been a rising star in the Red Sox system. The stats aren’t there, but the underlying numbers are. Despite a low slugging percentage, Anthony has been hitting the ball on the screws, earning him a promotion to Greenville. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

For the hundredth time this season, help is on the way! John Schreiber threw live batting practice to Trevor Story. Yu Chang is on a rehab assignment and should be back soon, and Pablo Reyes is also rehabbing in the minors. I’m sure at least two of the four will have setbacks, and I’ll be writing this same blurb again in mid-August, but for now, I’ll enjoy the good news and hope for brighter days ahead. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

Wade Boggs doesn’t watch baseball anymore. The often-thought-to-be-dead retired star isn’t a fan of the new method of madness behind the game. He’s tired of sabermetrics and StatCast and all of that nonsense. It’s probably fair to say Boggs doesn’t understand all the “new” stats, and that’s totally fair. Wade Boggs wants the basics - small ball, fundamental defense, etc. Regardless, it’s always sad to see the game lose a fan, especially a legend. (Matt Vatour, MassLive)