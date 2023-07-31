Nick Pivetta, Red Sox Nation turns its lonely eyes to you.

Pivetta will make his (anticipated?) return to the starting rotation tonight and enter the game in the first inning just like old times. Which Pivetta will we see? Hopefully the guy who dominated out of the ‘pen for multiple innings at a time.

He’s facing George Kirby, a righthander enjoying a tremendous sophomore season. He faced the Sox in Boston when the Seattle Mariners were in town in May and over 6.2 innings allowed 8 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, and stuck out 6. Hopefully Alex Cora’s crew took notes.

Adam Duvall and Christian Arroyo both start this game on the bench, make of that rumor mill talk as you will.

Game 106: Red Sox at Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners Lineup spot Red Sox Mariners 1 Jarren Duran, CF J.P. Crawford, SS 2 Justin Turner, DH Julio Rodriguez, CF 3 Masataka Yoshida, LF Eugenio Suárez, 3B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Cal Raleigh, DH 5 Triston Casas, 1B Teoscar Hernández, RF 6 Alex Verdugo, RF Ty France, 1B 7 Connor Wong, C Tom Murphy, C 8 Pablo Reyes, 2B Cade Marlowe, LF 9 Yu Chang, SS José Caballero, 2B SP Nick Pivetta, RHP George Kirby, RHP

First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.