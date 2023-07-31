OTM Open Thread 7/31: It is Monday

Happy Monday. Well, that series could have gone a little better, record-wise. The Red Sox lost two close games so drop the series with the San Francisco Giants. Onward to the Seattle Mariners where Nick Pivetta will rejoin the starting rotation without an opener. Hopefully whatever he’s figured out in the ‘pen can work in the first inning. The Sox sit in 4th place in the AL East with a one-game lead over the last place Yankees. They are 2.5 games out of the Wild Card behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aside from trading Kiké Hernández, the Sox haven’t done much. Is Chaim Bloom waiting for deals or for the bridge to 202X? One or both of Verdugo and Duvall could be on the move.

Poll Are the Red Sox buyers or sellers? Buyers

Sellers vote view results 56% Buyers (9 votes)

43% Sellers (7 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

If they make a trade, who’s left that you want to acquire?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.