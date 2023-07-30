Ok, last night was rough. The Red Sox bats finally come to life and the, just as suddenly, Kenley Jansen blows the game. And the Toronto Blue Jays and Yankees - the two teams on either side of Boston - both won.

If we could use animated images the feature picture here would be Brennan Bernardino morphing into Nick Pivetta. The pairing has worked wonderfully of late with lefty Bernardino as the opener and righty Pivetta as the “bulk” reliever.

A strategy so good the Giants are doing it too. Alexander has only “started” one game this season back on May 25th. His longest outings have been 1.1 innings. But Alex Cora is looking to strike early by rolling out the full lefty lineup early. Rob Refsnyder leads off, Casas and Duran have the day off.

Let’s get this show on the road and lock up another series win!

Game 105: Red Sox at Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants 1 Rob Refsnyder, LF Austin Slater, LF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Wilmer Flores, 1B 3 Rafael Devers, 3B Marco Luciano, DH 4 Adam Duvall, CF J.D. Davis, 3B 5 Masataka Yoshida, DH Michael Conforto, RF 6 Christian Arroyo, 2B Luis Matos, CF 7 Alex Verdugo, RF Blake Sabol, C 8 Pablo Reyes, SS Casey Schmidt, 2B 9 Jorge Alfaro, C Brandon Crawford, SS SP Brennan Bernardino, LHP Scott Alexander, LHP

First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.