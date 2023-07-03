Red Sox Links: Garrett Whitlock To Undergo MRI

In what is becoming a rather annoying but regular occurring feature of the baseball season, it’s MRI Monday for the Boston Red Sox! This time it’s Garrett Whitlock who needs a little imaging, as he left yesterday’s start with elbow tightness after just one inning. The good news is that his velocity looked fine, so hopefully this doesn’t turn in to anything major. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

More injury news! Trevor Story is planning on taking live batting practice tomorrow. He’ll face off against fellow rehabber John Schreiber, and is hoping to return to action at some point in August. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

More injury news! X-Rays on Masataka Yoshida’s leg came back negative. It looks like he dodged a major injury after failing to dodge a 102 MPH fastball. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)

Unlike Whitlock and Story, Kenley Jansen has been a picture of health for most of his wildly successful big league career. He picked up another accolade this weekend, as he was named to his fourth All-Star Game. Unfortunately, he’s the only Red Sox player headed to Seattle. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

If you’re looking for complete rosters, here you go. Shout out to Brent Rooker of the Oakland A’s — I always make a point of cheering for the lone representative of the league’s worst team. (The Athletic)

Oh, and in case you needed a reason to watch the Home Run Derby, Mookie Betts is giving you one by participating. It’s not going to be hard to pick someone to root for there. (Gio Rivera, NESN)