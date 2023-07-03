OTM Open Thread 7/3: It is Monday

Happy Monday! The Red Sox are coming off another sweep of an AL East opponent. Unfortunately those other series mean that they are still looking up at the entire division. The Sox sit two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and 3.5 games behind the Yankees and a Wild Card spot. Garrett Whitlock is out with right elbow tightness, Tanner Houck is recovering from surgery, Chris Sale is...a long way off on the 60-day IL, and the team might sell high on James Paxton. Open tryouts for pitchers?

