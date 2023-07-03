 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 7/3: It is Monday

A new month and an off day

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Happy Monday! The Red Sox are coming off another sweep of an AL East opponent. Unfortunately those other series mean that they are still looking up at the entire division. The Sox sit two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and 3.5 games behind the Yankees and a Wild Card spot. Garrett Whitlock is out with right elbow tightness, Tanner Houck is recovering from surgery, Chris Sale is...a long way off on the 60-day IL, and the team might sell high on James Paxton. Open tryouts for pitchers?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

