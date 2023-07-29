The Red Sox have been hot and closed the Wild Card race to just 1.5 games - the same distance as third place held by the Toronto Blue Jays.

James Paxton bounced back with a strong start against he New York Mets - 6 innings, 7Ks, and 2 earned runs. Walking into Oracle Park with a 3.46 ERA / 3.70 FIP, Paxton has accomplished the goal set out by signing that two-year rehabilitation contact. He’s a perfect trade candidate right at the deadline. Of course, intervening, the Red Sox have finally played more to their potential and Paxton is, as of Saturday evening, almost certainly staying put.

Starting for the Giants, or rather, opening, is Ryan Walker. No stranger to using openers themselves, the Red Sox will face one this evening. Walker is a righty who most often tosses an inning or two and 30 pitches. He’s bringing a 2.70 ERA / 3.85 FIP to the game. Walker strikes out more than four times the number of batters he walks and has racked up 38Ks in 33 innings this season.

Masataka Yoshida has the night off today.

Justin Turner takes over DH duties after another game at second base.

Game 104: Red Sox at Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants 1 Jarren Duran, LF Austin Slater, LF 2 Justin Turner, DH Wilmer Flores, 1B 3 Rafael Devers, 3B J.D. Davis, 3B 4 Triston Casas, 1B Patrick Bailey, C 5 Adam Duvall, CF Luis Matos, CF 6 Alex Verdugo, RF Michael Conforto, DH 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Marco Luciano, SS 8 Connor Wong, C Casey Schmidt, 2B 9 Yu Chang, SS Mike Yastrzemski, RF SP James Paxton, LHP Ryan Walker, RHP

First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on FOX.