The Red Sox seem to have convinced Chaim Bloom that this team is good enough. Not good enough to turn down any new acquisitions, but good enough to see what they can do. The AL East is tough, the pitchers are filling the IL…but Triston Casas and Jarren Duran are fueling something. With Masa and Connor Wong and Justin Turner. There’s something here.

And old friend Gabe Kepler is the next up to try and stop what is becoming something of a rolling train. Kutter Crawford enters the night with a 4.04 ERA (not found) against a 4.34 FIP and has mostly bounced between strong outings and middling ones. He dominated the Cubs but got knocked out early by the Mets. The Giants are 56-47, winners of four of their last 10, and 2 in a row. The Sox are 55-47 and aren’t in second place like San Francisco but have been mostly in last. Tale of two divisions, eh?

The Giants send Logan Webb who holds a 3.48 ERA / 3.41 FIP. He’s coming off a miserable start: 6 runs in 1.1 innings to the Washington Nationals. Oof. Webb is still racking up the Ks and has reduced his walk rate to a tiny amount. He leads baseball right now with just 1.6 BB/9. Can Boston’s patience expose something?

Justin Turner gets another start at second base tonight.

Masataka Yoshida is the DH.

And Jarren Duran spends the night in left field.

Yaz is in center for the Giants.

Game 103: Red Sox at Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants Lineup spot Red Sox Giants 1 Jarren Duran, LF Joc Peterson, DH 2 Masataka Yoshida, DH Michael Conforto, LF 3 Justin Turner, 2B Wilmer Flores, 1B 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Mike Yastrzemski, CF 5 Adam Duvall, CF J.D. Davis, 3B 6 Triston Casas, 1B Patrick Bailey, C 7 Alex Verdugo, RF Luis Matos, CF 8 Connor Wong, C Brett Wisely, 2B 9 Yu Chang, SS Marco Luciano, SS SP Kutter Crawford, RHP Logan Webb, RHP

First pitch is at 10:15 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.