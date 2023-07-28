OTM Open Thread 7/28-7/30: It is Friday, Saturday, and Sunday!

Happy Friday! We made it to the weekend. The Red Sox start another west coast road trip today with three games against the San Francisco Giants followed by three games against the Seattle Mariners. This weekend we get the full range of start times: 10:15 PM ET tonight, 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, and 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Kutter Crawford, James Paxton, and TBD (he starts a lot these days!) will take the ball for Boston. The trade deadline is August 1st. Are the Sox going to buy or sell? Only Chaim Bloom knows for sure. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.