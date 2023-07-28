Red Sox News & Links: The Cavalry Is Coming

Chris Sale took another big step on the road back to Boston yesterday, throwing a live batting practice session to hitters in Worcester. He’ll hopefully make his first rehab appearance early next week. The question then will be does he stay in the minors to work his way up to a full starter’s workload, or join the Red Sox as an opener or reliever? (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Sale is currently teammates with Trevor Story, who is 4-14 in Worcester. He’s targeting August 4 as a possible return date. (Gayle Troiani, NESN)

The big question about this trade deadline has been what would the Red Sox do with James Paxton, a pitcher who is simultaneously a key component of this team and also a very valuable trade chip. But he’s not the only potential trade piece the Sox have: Alex Verdugo, who has just one year left on his contract, could fetch a good return. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

If Verdugo or Paxton is traded, will their departuress be as emotional as Kiké Hernandez’s, which reportedly included fully-clothed shower hugs? (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)

As it turns out, clothes play an understatedly important role for players at the trade deadline. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

At least Triston Casas doesn’t have to worry about being traded, Alex Cora says he’s turning into one of the best offensive first basemen in the big leagues. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Marcelo Mayer is struggling to adjust to advanced pitching in AA, but in his extensive interview about his approach at the plate, he still says hitting is the most fun thing in the world. (David Laurel, FanGraphs)