OTM Open Thread 7/27: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! How about that...taking a series - even a short one - from the Atlanta Braves? The Red Sox are 55-47, 1.5 games back of the Blue Jays for third place in the AL East and a Wild Card. They are 1 game ahead of the Yankees, who sit in last place. The Tampa Bay Rays are in freefall. The Angels are choosing to add players around Ohtani and continue a playoff push. It’s an off day as the Sox travel to the west coast to take on the San Francisco Giants. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.