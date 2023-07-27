The Red Seat Podcast: Sox Roster Shake-Up

Good morning and welcome back to another edition of The Red Seat Podcast. On this episode of the show Jake and Keaton break down the flurry of Red Sox roster moves which took place on Tuesday.

We begin the show with a look back at Kiké Hernandez’s time with the Red Sox and why Jake believes he is being unfairly treated by the fanbase. We dive into some of Kiké’s best moments and give him the respect he deserves. Next, we discuss what his departure means for the roster and who could be next once Trevor Story is activated.

To break down the trade, we get into what the Red Sox gave up in the deal and look at the two relievers the Dodgers sent to the Red Sox. Overall, we like both of these guys a decent amount.

We then move on to the plethora of other players who were recently activated on the roster including: Jon Schrieber, Pablo Reyes, and Brayan Bello. We also look at who was sent down and who is currently on a rehab assignment on their way back to Boston.

Lastly, we break down two international signings made by the club.