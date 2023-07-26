The Red Sox topped the Atlanta Braves last night when the pitching matchup was Opener and Pivetta vs Charlie Morton. Yellow jersey magic carried the night again. Now, in late July, taking two straight games against the class of MLB…well, these Sox can’t be counted out of anything. Not until they are actually eliminated.

Brayan Bello takes the hill tonight and is looking to bounce back from a rough start against…what…the Oakland A’s? Well, there’s apparently some very large day/night splits happening. He’s got an ERA north of 7 during day games but in the low 2s at night.

Spencer Strider, not to be confused with Spencer Aragorn, has been dynamite in his sophomore season. With 189 strikeouts in 116.2 innings he’s been blowing batters away. His ERA/FIP split is 3.78/2.88 so he’s even been a little unlucky. But hey, the Sox are in a great spot right now, who’s worried?

Alex Verdugo is back in the lineup after a few days off. Let’s seen if he can get hot again.

Masataka Yoshida slides to DH with Justin Turner starting at second base (if you have him on your fantasy team this is getting exciting).

Game 102: Braves at Red Sox Lineup spot Braves Red Sox Lineup spot Braves Red Sox 1 Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Jarren Duran, LF 2 Ozzie Allies, 2B Justin Turner, 2B 3 Austin Riley, 3B Masataka Yoshida, DH 4 Matt Olson, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Sean Murphy, C Adam Duvall, CF 6 Marcell Ozuna, DH Alex Verdugo, RF 7 Eddie Rosario, LF Triston Casas, 1B 8 Orlando Arica, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Michael Harris II, CF Yu Chang, SS SP Spencer Strider, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on ESPN.