The Legend of Kiké Hernandez and the 2021 Postseason

When news broke Tuesday afternoon that Kiké Hernandez had been dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers for two minor league relievers, I don’t think many members of Red Sox Nation were surprised. The move felt like a long time coming. Hernandez had been forced to play shortstop this season due to injuries, a move that turned out to be a complete disaster. But the Red Sox are getting healthy. Yu Chang and Pablo Reyes are back, and Trevor Story is on the mend. Surely Kiké can move to second or the outfield, where he has shined previously. His bat is nothing to scoff at . . .

Oh. And here lies the real reason this move had to be made. Kiké has been, by several metrics, one of the absolute worst hitters in the league this year. Even if he wasn’t having an abysmal run at shortstop, the bat has been unacceptable. But when I choose to remember Kiké Hernandez’s time in Boston, I won’t think about 2023. I won’t think about 2022, either. I’ll think about 2021. Specifically, October 2021.

Nobody had expected anything of the 2021 Red Sox, especially after 2020. So, when the ‘21 team took off and made the Wild Card Game (rest in peace), it was a bit of a pleasant surprise! And that team was filled with pleasant surprises, but maybe none more than Hernandez himself. Signed in the off-season to serve a sort of super-utility role, Kiké eventually ended up in center field full-time and excelled. He played gold glove caliber defense and slashed .250/.337/.449 to provide more than 4 WAR. Hernandez had established himself as a vital contributor to the ‘21 squad. But nobody could have expected what happened once the postseason began.

In the AL Wild Card Game against the fabled Bronx Bombers, Kiké went 1-for-3 with a walk. Okay, sure.

Then we arrive at Tampa Bay. In four ALDS games, Kiké hit .450 with 3 doubles, 2 home runs, and a 1.329 OPS. Those are Barry Bonds numbers. On top of those gaudy stats, he delivered a series-ending walk-off sac fly to send the Red Sox to the ALCS. But there was no way Hernandez could have sustained this pace in the next series, right?

He did. In the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Kiké went 10-for-26 with a double, a triple, and 3 home runs. Every single time he stepped up to the plate, it was an event. Blink and you’d miss another hit. Unfortunately, MLB had to step in and prevent the Red Sox from defeating the Astros, as Kiké in the World Series would have been too powerful for man to comprehend.

Unfortunately, that was the last taste Boston ever got of “Playoff Kiké”. All told, in 11 games he went 20-for-49 with 4 doubles, a triple, and 5 home runs. Good for a slash line of .408/.423/.837. That is the Kiké Hernandez I will remember. Not the guy who was hurt in ‘22 or struggled in ‘23. But the guy who turned into Hank Aaron for two short weeks in October 2021. When the Dodgers come to Fenway at the end of August, Kiké will step up to the plate and take his helmet off. He’ll get a round of applause, some cheers, and a standing ovation. And by God, he’ll deserve it. Thank you, Kiké. We’ll see you around.