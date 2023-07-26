Minor Lines 7/25/23: A Meh Day Down On The Farm

Portland, L 6-0

Rough day with the bats for Portland, as the Sea Dogs didn’t record a single extra-base hit. The good news is that Marcelo Mayer has a mini little six-game hitting streak going. The bad news is that, after an initial surge in homers upon being promoted to Portland, his power has slumped. Since July 2, he has no homers and just two doubles and a triple.

Greenvile, W 7-4

Bradley Blalock has now made five straight starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed. There wasn’t a lot expected out of him, as he was drafted out of high school all the way down in the 32nd round, but he’s making a strong push to be protected ahead of this year’s Rule 5 draft.

Salem, W 6-1

It’s been a slow return to action for Mikey Romero. The infielder is hitting just .233/.267/.302 without only 3 extra-base hits in 10 games for Salem. In his short stint in low-A last year, he hit .349/.364/.581, so hopefully he turns it on soon, or else this is looking like a lost developmental year.