OTM Open Thread 7/26: It is Wednesday

Once again...is this team actually good?

By Mike Carlucci
Atlanta Braves v Boston Red Sox Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! The Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves on a night when the Orioles, Blue Jays, and Yankees all lost. They are back in sole possession of fourth place in the AL East. That puts Boston 1.5 games out of third and a Wild Card berth. Is this a playoff push? Houck, Whitlock, Sale, and Story could all return in August to some extent. With two new relievers acquired yesterday and the trade deadline approaching...

We’ll ask again:

Poll

Should the Red Sox buy or sell?

view results
  • 37%
    Sell
    (3 votes)
  • 62%
    Buy
    (5 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

