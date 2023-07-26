Red Sox News & Links: Chris Sale Poised To Begin Rehab

Every day now we get a different quote from a member of the front office about the direction the team intends to take at the trade deadline; they rarely provide any real clarity. Yesterday, in announcing the Kiké Hernandez trade, it was Chaim Bloom, who once again reiterated that the Sox are open to doing. . . pretty much anything in the coming days. Unsurprisingly, though, he doesn't sound too enthusiastic to deal for any rentals. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

One thing the Red Sox are enthusiastic for, though, is Chris Sale’s return to the mound. And that might be right around the corner. Sale threw a bullpen session on Monday and may begin a rehab assignment as early as next week. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

But Chris Sale’s return doesn’t make the trade of a friend any easier. Unsurprisingly, Justin Turner has the feels with good pal Kiké Hernandez departing. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

As for the arms the Red Sox received from the Dodgers in return for Kiké Hernandez, they’re at two different points in their careers. Nick Robertson is a reliever who is already on the 40-man, and we can probably expect to see him in Boston at some point the season. Justin Hagenman, on the other hand, is someone who may have a starter’s arsenal, and is going to get some more time in the minors. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Speaking of guys who can either start or relieve, Nick Pivetta was once again, in the words of Justin Turner, “an animal out of the bullpen.” He didn’t want the role, but he’s thriving in it. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)