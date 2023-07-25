Welcome back John Schreiber!! 2022’s bullpen glue has been on the IL since mid-May and he sure returns at the right time. With the majority of their starting rotation-caliber (we’re generous here) pitchers on the IL the Red Sox have been leaning heavily on the ‘pen. And it’s kinda worked. But arms tire. So here’s Schreiber to make a start and likely be followed by Nick Pivetta from the bullpen to try and hold off the best team in baseball: the Atlanta Braves.

Trade alert!

The #RedSox today traded INF/OF Kiké Hernández and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for RHP Nick Robertson and minor league RHP Justin Hagenman. Robertson has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2023

Charlie Morton, who the Sox know well from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, is back with the Braves for his age-39 season. He carries a 3.36 ERA / 3.69 FIP and is basically in line with his career numbers. He’s striking out a few less and walking a few more but he’s just…still good. He’s faced Boston 14 times and has an ERA of 3.95 is 80 innings.

Game 101: Braves at Red Sox Lineup spot Braves Red Sox Lineup spot Braves Red Sox 1 Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Jarren Duran, CF 2 Ozzie Allies, 2B Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Austin Riley, 3B Justin Turner, DH 4 Matt Olson, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Sean Murphy, C Adam Duvall, RF 6 Marcell Ozuna, DH Triston Casas, 1B 7 Eddie Rosario, LF Connor Wong, C 8 Orlando Arica, SS Kiké Hernández, 2B 9 Michael Harris II, CF Yu Chang, SS SP Charlie Morton, RHP John Schreiber, RHP

First pitch, weather depending, is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.