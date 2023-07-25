Welcome back John Schreiber!! 2022’s bullpen glue has been on the IL since mid-May and he sure returns at the right time. With the majority of their starting rotation-caliber (we’re generous here) pitchers on the IL the Red Sox have been leaning heavily on the ‘pen. And it’s kinda worked. But arms tire. So here’s Schreiber to make a start and likely be followed by Nick Pivetta from the bullpen to try and hold off the best team in baseball: the Atlanta Braves.
Trade alert!
The #RedSox today traded INF/OF Kiké Hernández and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers, in exchange for RHP Nick Robertson and minor league RHP Justin Hagenman. Robertson has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester.— Red Sox (@RedSox) July 25, 2023
Charlie Morton, who the Sox know well from his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, is back with the Braves for his age-39 season. He carries a 3.36 ERA / 3.69 FIP and is basically in line with his career numbers. He’s striking out a few less and walking a few more but he’s just…still good. He’s faced Boston 14 times and has an ERA of 3.95 is 80 innings.
Game 101: Braves at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Braves
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Braves
|Red Sox
|1
|Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
|Jarren Duran, CF
|2
|Ozzie Allies, 2B
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|3
|Austin Riley, 3B
|Justin Turner, DH
|4
|Matt Olson, 1B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|5
|Sean Murphy, C
|Adam Duvall, RF
|6
|Marcell Ozuna, DH
|Triston Casas, 1B
|7
|Eddie Rosario, LF
|Connor Wong, C
|8
|Orlando Arica, SS
|Kiké Hernández, 2B
|9
|Michael Harris II, CF
|Yu Chang, SS
|SP
|Charlie Morton, RHP
|John Schreiber, RHP
First pitch, weather depending, is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN.
