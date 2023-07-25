Red Sox News & Links: Roster Churn Ahead Of The Deadline

It seems like just yesterday that Red Sox fans were getting hyped about the return of a journeyman middle infielder when Yu Chang finally came off the IL. Now we get to do it all over again! Pablo Reyes is back! Justin Garza and Brandon Walter have been sent to Worcester to make room. (Luke Scotchie, Boston.com)

But the roster churn is not done. John Schreiber is due to return from the IL today, along with Brayan Bello, who is returning from the paternity list (MLB gives players three days to welcome new life into the world; and I thought I had it bad with two weeks). It’s not yet clear what corresponding roster moves will be made, but it’s starting to look like we may have seen the last of either Kikè Hernandez or Christian Arroyo. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Hey look! The Red Sox are buyers after all! Well, kind of. It was reported yesterday that the Sox signed Chanson Lee, a teenage pitcher from South Korea. Lee was considered the potential first overall pick in the upcoming Korean draft. Can’t wait to see him in 2028. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

But for real, we still don’t know what direction the Sox front office wants to go at the trade deadline. One national MLB insider, though, says they’re closer to buying than selling. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

All through his early season struggles, Triston Casas tried to maintain his composure and stick to the same process he’s used to hit baseballs his whole life. It seems to have worked, along with some advice from Trevor Story. (Varun Shankar, Boston Globe)

Just a reminder: if you insist that the Mookie Betts trade was necessary because Betts definitely wanted to leave Boston, Mookie says you’re a liar. (Lauren Campbell, MassLive)