Red Sox News & Links: The Trades Are A’Rumoring

Alex Verdugo got the day off yesterday, but it wasn’t just for rest. The outfielder, who carried the Sox for parts of the first half, has been brutal for a few weeks now, hitting just .127 in July. He’ll return to the Red Sox lineup some time this week after doing some extra work in the cage. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

The guy who replaced Verdugo in the lineup, Adam Duvall, had two hits on the night. Ever since the emergence of Jarren Duran, it’s been apparent that Duval no longer has a clear-cut role on the Sox. Nevertheless, he’s really hoping he doesn't get traded over the next nine days. (Sean McAdam, MassLive)

Adam Duvall isn’t the only guy wondering whether he’s going to miss a glorious Boston August. Kiké Hernandez could be on the move, too, with rumblings that his old team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, might be interested in a reunion for the right price (which, for Kiké, wouldn’t be all that much). (Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic)

It looked like someone would have to go from the infield today, as Pablo Reyes’ rehab assignment is done. But it’s possible that the Sox front office now has a little more time, as Christian Arroyo could land on the 10-day IL with a jammed thumb. (Nick Deeds, MLB Trade Rumors)

Last week, we heard reports that the Sox were focused on a back-end starter and a right-handed reliever. Now, it seems like a left-handed hitting infielder could be on the wish list, too. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

James Paxton, meanwhile, is just trying to tune out the noise. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

One guy who definitely won’t be traded any time soon? Catcher and recent first round draft pick Kyle Teel, who officially signed with the Sox and made an appearance at Fenway this weekend. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

And now for something completely different: Masataka Yoshida loves chowder. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)