Happy Monday. The Red Sox took two-of-three from the Mets and are sitting at 53-47, tied with the Yankees at the bottom of the AL East and 2 games. behind the Blue Jays. The Sox are also 2 games back in the Wild Card race. The dominating Atlanta Braves will be coming into town for two games on Tuesday and Wednesday. Can the Sox split or, maybe, sweep two games somehow?

