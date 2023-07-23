Happy Birthday Nomar!

Well, this is game 100 for the Red Sox. It’s not a milestone in the season exactly but we humans love round numbers. So it’s still something of a marker.

Brannon Bernardino will make another appearance as the opener tonight. He’s thrived in the role and hopefully can keep that going. We did see Nick Pivetta pitch yesterday so will he follow?

Carlos Carrasco gets the ball for the Mets. His ERA is 5.35 and his FIP is 5.95. It’s been a rough few years.

Game 100: Mets at Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox 1 Brandon Nimmo, CF Jarren Duran, CF 2 Francisco Linder, SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Jeff McNeil, RF Justin Turner, DH 4 Pete Alonso, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Mark Vientos, DH Adam Duvall, RF 6 Brett Baty, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 7 Mark Canha, RF Connor Wong, C 8 Omar Narvez, C Kiké Hernández, 2B 9 Danny Mendick, 2B Yu Chang, SS SP Carlos Carrasco, RHP Brennan Bernardino, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on ESPN.