Red Sox 8, Mets 6: Sox Stop The Bleeding

I’m not going to lie: I was worried after the conclusion of this afternoon’s resumed game. The Sox had lost three straight games to two losing teams, one of which is historically bad while the other is historically disappointing. It would have been extremely in character for the 2023 Red Sox to enter yet another prolonged slump immediately after a hot stretch that enabled them to finally climb out of the AL East basement.

But the bats didn’t let it happen.

The slow burn of Triston Casas’s adjustment to big league baseball has ignited into an explosion. His two home runs tonight gave him five for the month of July to go with an OPS that now sits over 1.000. Yu Chang added another bomb. Masataka Yoshida stroked three hits. And all of this came after Jarren Duran started the game off by doinking one off the Pesky Pole. That was more than enough for James Paxton, who put that disappointing start against the Cubs behind him with seven Ks in six innings against the Mets (and he would’ve left with the lead, had Jorge Alfaro not made one of the worst throws you’ll see a catcher make all year).

And then. . .

Well, damn, that was one awful ninth inning wasn’t it? Justin Garza got smacked around. Two different Red Sox pitchers balked. Kenley Jansen had to close out a game that wasn’t particularly close when the crowd was singing Sweet Caroline an inning before. It put a bit of an emotional damper on the night.

But hey, the Sox won and snapped a losing streak before things got ugly. I’ll take it.

Three Studs

Triston Casas: 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K Jarren Duran: 1-3, HR, 2 R, SB, 1 BB, 1 K Masataka Yoshida: 3-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, SB

Three Duds

Justin Garza: 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, Balk Jorge Alfaro: 0-4, K, E, PB Alex Verdugo: 0-4, K

Play Of The Game

Triston Casas hit what ended up being the game-winning homer tonight. He’s going to do that for the Red Sox for the next 10 years.