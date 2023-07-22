Well, the first game, played over two days, didn’t really go the Red Sox way. How about that strike zone?

The Red Sox are sending James Paxton to the mound for what could be the decisive start of his Sox career. Coming off a rough outing last time out, Paxton is likely boosting his trade value, proving he’s part of the team for the rest of 2023, or slumping his way to be forgotten. Paxton, Bello, Crawford….Whitlock, Houck, Sale? There’s definitely something there. If he shuts down the Mets we might just get to see it.

Max Scherzer has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, and now, finally, the New York Mets. In his age-38 season it looks like time is catching up to him. Which still has reduced him to merely a 3.99 ERA / 4.41 FIP. His numbers are overall still close to his career averages, although it’s been a long career….He shut out the Dodgers last time out for 7 innings while allowing just a single hit. The Sox need this one so hopefully he’s off. Which is more likely than it’s ever been, if still not super likely.

Kiké is starting at second base tonight.

Adam Duvall has the day off with Jarren Duran in center field.

Game 99: Mets at Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox 1 Brandon Nimmo, CF Jarren Duran, CF 2 Mark Canha, RF Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 Francisco Linder, SS Justin Turner, DH 4 Pete Alonso, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Francisco Alvarez, C Alex Verdugo, RF 6 Jeff McNeil, 2B Triston Casas, 1B 7 Mark Vientos, DH Kiké Hernández, 2B 8 Brett Baty, 3B Jorge Alfaro, C 9 DJ Stewart, LF Yu Chang, SS SP Max Scherzer, RHP James Paxton, LHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.