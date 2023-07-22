Red Sox 4, Mets 5: A Game in Three Acts

ACT I: Pre Rain Delay

As the world’s number one Kutter Crawford fan, it really pains me to say that he just didn’t have it tonight in his rain-shortened outing. He threw 28 pitches in two-strike counts, and while hitters were just 1-9 in those counts, it showed his vulnerability to lefties to me. He just didn’t have a pitch to get them out. His fastball wasn’t getting the same swing and misses that it usually does, and he couldn’t command his secondaries well enough to get punchouts. The home run he surrendered to Jeff McNeil was an absolute meatball of a curveball. Dan Vogelbach hit a home run on a fastball in a good location, but it was after he failed to really execute his pitches on four straight opportunities. 4-3, Mets.

ACT II: Rain Delay

Moments after Dave O’Brien said that it looked like it was clearing up, it began to downpour and the game was delayed for the remainder of the evening. From there, it was pure chaos. The concourse was flooded. People were swimming. Pod On Lansdowne hosted a Twitter space that was riddled with technical difficulties. I ran out of beer.

SOX RAIN DELAYS GO HARD pic.twitter.com/ZtbJaeWm1r — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 22, 2023

At around 11pm, the game was suspended until Saturday afternoon. 4-3, Mets.

ACT III: Post Rain Delay

The game resumed the next day! And I was busy and could neither watch it, nor write this recap! How are these words appearing if I’m not the one typing them? No idea, the world is a big, mysterious place.

You know what else is mysterious? The Mets bullpen, apparently, at least with respect to the Red Sox. Dickensian-named right-handed reliever Grant Hartwig picked things up for the Mets in the bottom of the fourth, one of five relievers who kept the Sox offense mostly at bay for the rest of the game. The Sox only scraped one more run across, via a Triston Casas triple and a subsequent sac fly from Rob Refsnyder. Unfortunately, one run wasn’t going to cut it, which is a shame, because the Sox bullpen pitched well, too (two big shutout innings from Richard Bleier, who could be a big boost to the pen if he figures out what he was doing wrong earlier in the season).

Three Studs

Triston Casas: 2-3, 3B, BB, K, 2 R Jarren Duran: 2-4, SB, R Richard Bleier: 2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Three Duds

Kutter Crawford: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 HR, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Brennan Bernardino: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 K Adam Duvall: 0-4, 2 K

Play Of The Game

I know the Sox are teetering on the cusp of the postseason and every game before the trade deadline is vitally important, but if you don’t get at least a little joy out of watching big, beefy Daniel Vogelbach get a hold of one, I don’t know what to tell you.

Daniel Vogelbach SOCKS a 2-run shot to right to give the Mets a 4-3 lead! pic.twitter.com/txhdMVPsCy — SNY (@SNYtv) July 22, 2023