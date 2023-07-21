The New York Mets are in town for three games. After the splashiest offseason this side of San Diego, the Mets find themselves at 45-51, good enough for fourth place in the NL East. They are 17.5 games behind Atlanta in the division and 7 back in the Wild Card with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres all in front of them. The big spending Mets might, gasp, even be sellers at the trade deadline. Possibly including, though unlikely, Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander. 2023 has been a mess for the Red Sox but it could sure be even worse.

Last time out against the Cubs, Crawford was brilliant. He struck out 9 over 6 scoreless innings of work and allowed just a single hit. On the year he has a 3.74 ERA / 4.07 FIP and is really settling into the role as a starter. With Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck, and (really?) Chris Sale all potentially returning in the coming weeks it could get crowded in the starting rotation but you have to believe Crawford is the guy to get any available starts this year.

Righthander Kodai Senga was one of the Mets free agent splashes this past offseason. And the 30-year-old has been solid: 3.20 ERA / 3.86 FIP, more strikeouts than innings, though with a few too many walks. He struck out 9 Dodgers in 5 innings while allowing 1 run last time out. This could be a duel.

Justin Turner is making another start at second base.

Kiké Hernández is again on the bench.

Adam Duvall gets the start in center with Jarren Duran in left field.

Game 98: Mets at Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox Lineup spot Mets Red Sox 1 Brandon Nimmo, CF Jarren Duran, LF 2 Francisco Linder, SS Justin Turner, 2B 3 Jeff McNeil, RF Masataka Yoshida, DH 4 Pete Alonso, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Daniel Vogelbach, DH Adam Duvall, CF 6 Francisco Alvarez, C Alex Verdugo, RF 7 Brett Baty, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 8 Mark Canha, LF Connor Wong, C 9 Luis Guillermo, 2B Yu Chang, SS SP Kodak Senga, RHP Kutter Crawford, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.