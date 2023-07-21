OTM Open Thread 7/21-7/23: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday and welcome to the weekend! The Red Sox stumbled a bit against the Oakland A’s and are back in Boston for three games against the New York Mets. Tonight at 7:10 PM ET it’s Kutter Crawford vs Kodai Senga. Tomorrow is James Paxton vs Max Scherzer at 4:10 PM ET. And Sunday night on ESPN the matchup everyone is excited about: TBD vs Carlos Carrasco. The Sox “need” at least two wins here and Carassco is a shell of himself. Luckily so is Max Scherzer (although he had much further to drop is is now just regular ‘good’). Which puts the pressure on Kutter Crawford tonight to hold the Mets down to get this game in the win column.

Boston sits three games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for third place and the final Wild Card spot.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.