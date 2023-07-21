Red Sox News & Links: Sox Still Haven’t Committed To Buying

The trading market hasn’t heated up just yet, but the burners have been switched on, as the Orioles recently traded for bullpen help. So are the Red Sox going to be buyers or sellers? Believe it or not, we still don’t know. On WEEI yesterday, Sam Kennedy said the next nine games are crucial for making a decision. (Scott McLaughlin, WEEI)

The first of those nine games come against the Mets, which represents something of a family reunion for Alex Cora, as his brother Joey is on the Mets coaching staff. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

But don’t worry, the Sox got the old “our players returning from injury are our trade additions” thing going on. The next guy who fits that mold is John Schreiber, who looked great in back-to-back outings for Portland and will be back for the series against the Atlanta Braves. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Maybe Dinelson Lamet will be the pitching help the Sox need. The new guy has actually been quite good for Worcester, though he finally hit a rough patch. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

How about Eduardo Rodriguez? It seems very likely that the struggling Tigers will try to unload him to a contending team as they try to reset things for next year. He’s a good bit better than the back-of-the-rotation guy the Sox are reportedly targeting, though. (Gabrielle Starr, Boston Herald)