Minor Lines: Ceddanne Rafaela Just Keeps Hitting

Worcester, W 11-5

Another big night for Ceddanne Rafaela, with three hits including a double. He has officially adjusted to AAA and is flourishing. Remember, the concern about Rafaela from a developmental standpoint was that he’s a free swinger, and his undisciplined approach would eventually catch up to him as he faced more mature pitching. Needless to say, that hasn’t happened yet.

On the other side of the ball, that’s another solid appearance from Kyle Barraclough, who’s given up just 11 earned runs over 6 starts in Worcester. The only reason we haven’t seen him in Boston during this stretch of pitching injuries is that he’s not currently on the 40-man roster.

Portland, W 4-0

Speaking of solid starts, how about TEN strikeouts over five shutout innings for Isaac Coffey? He hans’t really lost a beat since being promoted from Greenville recently, and is one of the most surprising pitchers in the Sox minor league system this year.

Greenville, W 7-2

It’s hard not to get a little disappointed when you see that Roman Anthony went hitless . . . then you look over and see that, damn, the dude walked three times. There’s a reason he’s one of the buzziest prospects in all of baseball right now.

Salem, W 6-4

And a win by the Sally Sox completes the sweep on the day! In truth, though, infielder Mikey Romero is pretty much the only everyday player to get excited about as a prospect on this team right now, and he had the day off. Oh well!